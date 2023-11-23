‘SamStrong’ soccer tournament Saturday in memory of Kilgore High School student

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The death of an East Texas high school student has changed the way seizure protocols are handled in schools across Texas.

The loss also led to a scholarship in her name for East Texas student athletes.

Samantha Watkins was a senior at Kilgore High School and was a part of the school’s soccer team, a volunteer with the special education classes, and a member of her church’s youth group.

Barbra Watkins, her mother, says she was a light in every room.

“Sam never met a stranger and she absolutely loved life. There was never a dull moment. If something wasn’t fun, she made it fun,” Barbra said.

Barbra says Sam’s first seizure happened when she fell off a bunk bed while away at camp. From there, the seizures continued, and they fought to find out what was going on.

“We had to fight private insurance, she was 17 so she was too old for Children’s, and she was not old enough to see a neurologist yet. It was crazy,” Barbra said.

Around 50 million people world-wide have been diagnosed with epilepsy.

During Thanksgiving break, the seizures happened most nights and she decided to sleep with her mom to monitor the activity.

“I woke up to the words ‘oh shoot’ and those were the last words she said. I knew she wasn’t coming home then. She was on life support until they found an organ match for her, so she is an organ donor,” Barbra said.

After her death, she was officially diagnosed with epilepsy. At Sam’s funeral a teacher, who also is epileptic, approached Barbra and wanted to create a law in Sam’s name.

That law became known as Sam’s Law, and it changed the way schools handle seizures.

“Governor Abbott in 2019 signed it into law, and pretty much every person who has contact during the day has to have seizure recognition training. And I am also a teacher, so I see this firsthand,” Barbra said.

Amy Broaddus is the director of human resources at Kilgore ISD. She says there were no protocols like this in schools before Sam’s Law.

“Sam is special to us as a student at Kilgore ISD, and we want honor her by making sure that we are prepared if anything like this happens,” Broaddus said.

A non-profit foundation called SamStrong was formed. They host an annual soccer tournament every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. All of the proceeds go to a scholarship for two soccer players.

“I think this Saturday is probably my favorite day of the year. Its all-things Sam, it’s music, it’s soccer, it’s dancing on the field, it’s competitive. Sadly, so many people have their children forgotten when this happens. And I just refuse to let that happen,” Barbra said.

It costs $20 to register for the tournament. In-person registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Sabine ISD football stadium.

Click here to learn more about the foundation.

