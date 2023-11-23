Rec center meal brings Longview community together for food, fellowship

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans from all walks of life came down to the Boughton Recreation Center for a Thanksgiving community dinner and some fellowship, hosted by District 3 Councilman, Wray Wade.

“This is our fourth year hosting this Thanksgiving dinner and kind of the inspiration for it is, we just want to make sure everyone had a place to go for Thanksgiving dinner and people to be around to enjoy the day with.” said Wade.

Sean Leblanc of Longview attended. He and his wife are currently living out of a hotel, but they still wanted to make the most out of the holiday and find something to be thankful for.

“Oh I am so grateful. It’s such a blessing to me. You know, places like this to come to for Thanksgiving dinner and such things.” said Leblanc.

The meal would not be possible without the 50 volunteers helping today.

“I think we all benefit when we help each other and when we’re there for each other and even though it may be difficult, we’re in difficult times right now, we really do have a lot to be thankful for and I think that’s evident by how many people are here.” said one volunteer and Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, Tim Bryan.

But Wade said the most special thing about the dinner is that it is more than just a meal.

“It’s like a homecoming event. So, people come home for Thanksgiving, they drop in they say hello to old friends,” he said.

And that’s exactly what happened to one East Texas family.

“We did not know our cousin was going to be here,” said Kent and Johnny Davis.

Their cousin, Mandel Stoker joined in on the interview and said, “These are my cousins I got to talk to.”

“There’s so many of my kin people that I don’t see everyday that I got the chance to see now and it really is nice.” said Johnny Davis.

This is the first year Councilman Wade’s Thanksgiving dinner was held in the newly remodeled Boughton Recreation Center.

