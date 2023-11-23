For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say

Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were taken to the hospital after more than 100 shots were fired into a home in Georgia, police say.

At least two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they responded to a home on Cascade Manor Drive in Dekalb County, Georgia, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found four victims in the home with various gunshot wounds. All four were taken to area hospitals. The victims range in age from 37 to 57 years old.

Three other people who were inside the home were not injured.

One of the victims told WANF that he and his girlfriend were asleep when they were awakened by gunshots. The man says he was hit and his girlfriend was grazed by bullets.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas,...
Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center
Longview Police Department
Longview police warn public of officer impersonation scam
Man in hospital after shooting self in leg at Palestine restaurant
Pet food made at a Nacogdoches facility is being recalled.
Possible salmonella prompts Nacogdoches company to recall pet foods
Latino community advocates in East Texas express concerns over bill allowing local police...
Latino community advocates in East Texas express concerns over bill allowing local police officers to arrest and deport undocumeted immigrants

Latest News

FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
Evacuees face Thanksgiving away from home after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town
Tyler Turkey Trot
WebXtra: Annual Tyler Turkey Trot benefits fight against sex trafficking
Michelle Pena, the founder and event director of the Tyler Turkey Trot, discusses the 21st...
WebXtra: Annual Tyler Turkey Trot benefits fight against sex trafficking