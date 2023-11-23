Garrison remains positive going into 3rd week of playoffs

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Three weeks into the playoffs now, coming off a big win over Beckville, the team has got to be feeling very confident.

“Oh yeah, I mean, you know, we’re playing good football right now and you know when you get to the playoffs it’s all about who gets hot at the right time,” said Garrison head coach Brandon Alvarez.

Garrison is very hot going up against to Cooper this week, Bulldogs battle of the dogs.

“I could promise you this, the maroon Bulldogs are gonna win,” he jokingly commented. “But on a serious note. I mean, they’re a good football team. They’re really good at what they do. But you know, we’re a good team too and we’re good at what we do. And you know, it’s gonna be a tough game. Everybody they’ve played they’ve been bigger than which they’re not going to be bigger than us. So you know, it’s going to be a good matchup and a good test for us up from both sides of the ball.”

