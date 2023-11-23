For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been a beautiful, cool day today and fair to partly cloudy skies look to continue overnight.  Temperatures will drop to near freezing tonight, so expect at least a light frost early Thursday morning.  Clouds will increase during the day on Thanksgiving with a few light showers possible by afternoon and evening, especially in Deep East Texas.  Temperatures will reach the lower 60s for Thursday and could be a couple of degrees warmer on Friday.  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week and into the weekend.  Clouds and rain chances return late Saturday, but most of the rain looks to be overnight Saturday and ending Sunday morning.  Cooler than average temperatures will stick around all next week.

