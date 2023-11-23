For Your Service
East Texans prepping for Thanksgiving meal despite higher prices

Meal preparation starts weeks ahead of Thanksgiving for some East Texans
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest travel day in the nation, but it’s also a busy day for grocers and last minute food shoppers.

When cooking for a large group of people on Thanksgiving, it’s not unusual for the Eddy family in Upshur County to start cooking a week before.

“Shopping! you have to do your shopping early to make sure you get everything you need. You have your pies and stuff you have to do the day before. I make my pies from scratch,” said Sue Eddy.

Most people only have one oven, so only so much can be done.

But often something is forgotten, and at places like Skinner’s Grocery in Longview, you’ll find last minute food shoppers.

“It varies; cream cheese, celery. Or they say oh man I forgot this, I forgot that,” says one employee.

“I did this morning at 7:30. I don’t have any sage. Go to the store, guess what they don’t have any sage,” Sue said.

And aside from the traditional turkey and trimmings, most families have their own traditions.

“I do the candied bacon crackers, I do the deviled eggs, I do the Chex mix,” said Stacy Eddy.

And it’s a little more costly in this economy.

“It is more expensive, and you have to have the seasonings and they’re expensive,” says Sue.

Of course if you’re missing anything now, you’ll have to get it by tonight, since most grocery stores are closed or have abbreviated hours on Thanksgiving Day.

