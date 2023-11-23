Carthage Bulldogs facing tough opponent this week

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - We spoke with Coach Scott Surratt in Carthage, and his team has a big matchup this week with Pleasant Grove. He told us a bit about what they expect.

“Oh, yeah, they’re the best team we played here, no question about it,” said Carthage head coach Scott Surratt. “They’re very physical, they’re the fastest team we played. And so it’s gonna take our best effort, but we’re definitely excited about it.”

As for Thanksgiving plans, he said this.

“You know just enjoy it with my family and you know, and then after that, go to Pleasant Grove right after we get through eating Thanksgiving lunch and then we get back on Pleasant Grove,” he said.

Is there a particular a football game on TV that you’re looking forward to?

“No not unless we’re on Friday,” he said. “I don’t know but it’s gonna be it’s all about Pleasant Grove this week. And you know, it’d be the same thing if we can advance next week. All about the next opponent.”

