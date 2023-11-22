For Your Service
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri has welcomed three adorable new members to its family.

On Tuesday, the Saint Louis Zoo shared that an Amur tiger named Reka recently gave birth to three cubs.

The cubs are the first successful tiger births at the zoo in more than 10 years. The team said they are a significant contribution to the population of critically endangered Amur tigers.

According to the zoo, the animals are some of the most endangered big cats in the world.

Zoo officials said the mother and her cubs are doing well and they will remain in their private maternity den inside the Big Cat Country area.

The first few months of life are critical for newborn tigers, the zoo shared. Its animal care team will continue to monitor the family.

Officials said Reka has been an attentive mother, cleaning and feeding the cubs while keeping them warm.

The cubs’ father Maxim will remain in his habit for guests to visit him during this time.

“The Animal Care Team has worked hard to support Reka throughout this journey, from introductions to Maxim to the birth of the cubs. It is incredibly rewarding to see her be such a gentle and attentive mom,” said Julie Hartell-DeNardo with the Saint Louis Zoo.

In the coming weeks, the cubs will receive their first baby check by the zoo’s veterinary care team. Reka has been keeping her cubs close and this will be the first chance for the team to determine the sex of each cub.

The zoo said its team will wait until after the exam to name the cubs.

