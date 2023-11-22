WebXtra: Van Zandt commissioners vote to resume payments to Ben Wheeler VFD

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department will once more receive monthly payments from the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved restarting monthly payments of $600 to the Ben Wheeler Fire Department, which now has a new board that is independent of the department, made up of all local business owners. A CPA has conducted a review of the department’s finances and members of the fire department said they sent the review to commissioners, but commissioners said they did not have copies on hand during the meeting.

The approval of that review and consideration of backpay was pushed to another meeting. The judge said they can only vote on one subject per line item.

“We haven’t found anything out of the ordinary, it appears to be in good finding, that’s what we are after, and we haven’t gotten that yet,” said Commissioner Keith Pearson.

