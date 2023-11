LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview District 3 City Councilman Wray Wade and Longview Parks and Recreation Director John Albertson about a free Thanksgiving meal being served Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to anyone who wants one at the Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.

