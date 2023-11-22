Tyler mayor proclaims November to be ‘Thank a Business Month’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In partnership with the Better Business Bureau, Tyler Mayor Don Warren declared November to be “Thank a Business Month.”

A ceremony was held at the Greyhound Inn in downtown Tyler to kick off this month-long celebration dedicated to expressing appreciation for businesses that contribute to the community.

Thank a Business Month is intended to acknowledge the hard work local businesses put in as part of their effort to contribute to the local economy.

“Thank a Business Month is an opportunity for us to express our appreciation for the hardworking entrepreneurs and business owners who make our community thrive,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Central East Texas. “Whether by leaving reviews, sharing testimonials, tokens of appreciation or simply saying ‘thank you,’ our goal is to inspire a culture which extends beyond Thank a Business Month.”

BBB invites all East Texas residents to join the celebration by using the hashtag #ThankABusinessMonth on social media platforms.

Mayor Don Warren declared November to be “Thank a Business Month.” (City of Tyler)

Proclamation (City of Tyler)

