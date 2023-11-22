For Your Service
Salvation Army captain explains importance of serving others ahead of Thanksgiving


Salvation Army Captain Jenifer Phillips explains why serving the community around this time is important.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army in Lufkin served free thanksgiving meals to people of the community.

With the Thanksgiving holiday being tomorrow, the Salvation Army in Lufkin served the community restaurant style to give them a chance to be catered to.

“Some of them don’t get the opportunity to go to restaurants very often or those types of things,” said Phillips.

Viola Hensley said this type of service gives her a reason to be thankful.

“For people who, in the community, give out food for people who do not have food to make for themselves,” said Hensley.

Corps officer for the Salvation Army, Captain Jenifer Phillips said they have to remember they’re not much different than anybody else.

“Having a meal together and breaking bread together, having fellowship helps to remind us of that,” said Phillips.

Volunteer Phyllis Cunningham said she’s especially thankful for the Salvation Army.

“Several years ago, my children and I went through a very difficult time and the Salvation Army was there for us and helped us. They’ve just meant a lot to us through the years and for that reason myself and my son both volunteer with the Salvation Army,” said Cunningham.

Volunteer Rhonda Tillar was glad to serve her community.

“As well as have a great thanksgiving meal,” said Tillar.

“I had a nice time and may there be many more to come,” said Whitmill.

The Lufkin Salvation Army will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Phillips said they serve hot meals every day, Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to receive their services.

WebXtra: Salvation Army captain explains importance of serving others ahead of Thanksgiving

