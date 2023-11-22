For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (AP) - A small plane crashed and burned Tuesday on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas, killing the pilot and causing a nearby car to catch fire, but nobody on the ground was injured, authorities said.

The single-engine Mooney M20, with just the pilot aboard, went down at about 6 p.m. north of Air Park-Dallas Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in a parking space next to a nail salon and diner just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

The crash caused a parked car to catch fire, but nobody was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police confirmed the pilot died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was taking off or trying to land at the small suburban airport, which has a single runway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man given 40-year sentences for sexually assaulting child
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front; two people taken to hospital
William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
RAW: Small plane crashes, catches fire in Texas parking lot
A ceremony was held at the Greyhound Inn in downtown Tyler to kick off this month-long...
Tyler mayor proclaims November to be ‘Thank a Business Month’
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Qatar confirms Israel-Hamas truce for hostages deal, Palestinian prisoners also to be freed
Recipients have pre-qualified through five agencies and today is pickup day.
Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive provides meal supplies for community members
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
SB 4 Passes TX House