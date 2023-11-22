For Your Service
Lufkin ISD student accused of setting fire in high school bathroom

Joshua Lynn Taylor
Joshua Lynn Taylor(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin ISD student was arrested last week after allegedly starting a fire inside the high school.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Thursday, Nov. 16, a Lufkin ISD police officer walked into a bathroom on the Lufkin High School campus and said he “immediately” detected the odor of smoke. The officer said he saw Joshua Lynn Taylor, a student, standing at a sink where paper towels were lit on fire. The officer said Taylor turned on the water to extinguish the fire.

Taylor, who allegedly had a lighter on his person at the time, was arrested and charged with arson because he was “reckless about whether the burning would endanger the life of some individual or the safety of the property of another.”

Taylor was booked into the Angelina County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond.

