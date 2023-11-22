For Your Service
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement. (SOURCE: WMTW)
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Me. (WMTW) – A lottery winner from Maine wants tens of thousands of dollars from the mother of his child.

He alleges she violated a non-disclosure agreement.

Kurt Panouses, a Florida-based attorney, has represented multiple big-money clients. His clients get into that range and beyond.

“Usually, you’re not worried about nondisclosures until you’re starting to get up there in the $100 million range,” he said.

His clients get into that range and beyond. Many of them, like this Maine winner, have chosen to stay anonymous.

“We’ve had clients that won, and I’ve sent out non-disclosure agreements out to the family members,” Panouses said.

The lawsuit uses pseudonyms for both parties but said the mother is from Dracut, Massachusetts.

According to the complaint, other “third parties” learned of the winnings when the mother broke the NDA in September during phone calls with the lotto winner’s father and stepmother.

“You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. Once it’s out, it’s out,” Panouses said.

The complaint doesn’t specify how much “John Doe” won, but in February, a $1.35 billion winning ticket sold in Lebanon, Maine was claimed through Delaware-based LLC Lakoma Island Investments.

Panouses believes the winner is getting good legal advice, and protecting himself and those he’s sharing with.

“The last thing that you want to do is be generous to a family member and say, ‘Here’s some money, you know, ten million dollars’ and then to turn around and say, ‘Why did you do that? I’m getting divorced,’” he said.

Court documents show the NDA was intended to remain in effect until their child is an adult in 2032.

The plaintiff seeks damages of at least $100,000 per “unauthorized disclosure.”

“Because you’re going to end up hurting the child more than anything else, and that’s the unfortunate thing,” Panouses said.

It’s unclear if the mother has an attorney.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

