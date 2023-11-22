For Your Service
Longview police warn public of officer impersonation scam

Longview Police Department
Longview Police Department(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview police say a man has been calling residents claiming to be an officer and telling people they have a relative who needs money to resolve a criminal situation.

While Longview Police Department Warrant Officers may contact members of the public directly, they will never ask for payment regarding outstanding warrants over the phone. These officers will give you the contact information for the municipal court, where any and all payments should be made.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an officer and asking for a payment over the phone, do not provide any of your financial information.

If you have provided money, gift cards or other forms of payment over the phone to someone claiming to be a Longview Police Officer, call the department at 903-237-1199 to report this as theft.

