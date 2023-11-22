Longview house suffers $90K in damage from fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly two dozen emergency personnel responded to a house fire on Saturday.

According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 600 block of Buchanan Avenue at 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Flames were visible on the front right corner of the house on arrival.

The report said that the house sustained an estimated $90,000 in damage. One person had been asleep inside at the time of the fire but was able to escape. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, at this time.

The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.

