For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Krispy Kreme celebrating 20th anniversary of ‘Elf’ with themed doughnuts

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the family-favorite holiday classic “Elf” Krispy...
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the family-favorite holiday classic “Elf” Krispy Kreme is offering the first-ever “Elf” Doughnut Collection.(Krispy Kreme)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Elf” is turning 20 this year and Krispy Kreme is celebrating the beloved holiday movie’s anniversary with specialty doughnuts.

Starting Nov. 24, Krispy Kreme customers can order a limited-edition “Elf” Doughnut Collection.

The movie-inspired doughnut collection will be available at participating stores nationwide and will include three “Elf”-inspired doughnuts and a return of a fan favorite.

The holiday doughnut boxes will include:

Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut topped with cake batter “spaghetti” buttercream, milk chocolate colorful candies, sprinkles, and a maple drizzle.

Christmas Lights Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Santa Belly Doughnut: A Santa belly doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in red icing and decorated with Santa’s belt and belt buckle candy piece.

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody its fun and festive spirit,” said Dave Skena with Krispy Kreme.

Doughnut fans can also find the limited-edition “Elf” collection in packages at select stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more.

“Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s favorite thing to do and we know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ Holiday Collection,” Skena said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in hospital after shooting self in leg at Palestine restaurant
The front of a silver car was crumpled and a black SUV took damage to the side in a two-vehicle...
Crash slows traffic at Highway 64, west loop in Tyler
Matthew Ray Vaughn
Longview man gets 20 years for sexually abusing child
Authorities say a small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas,...
Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Latest News

Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department
Van Zandt commissioners vote to resume payments to Ben Wheeler VFD
Therapets
WebXtra: Therapets greet busy travelers at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board