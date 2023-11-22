Kitchen Pickin’: New and revised

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Reselling is about to come to a near-stop for the holidays, but Jeff did manage to find some picks to show Steph this week.

Mini Crock Pot

Mini Crock Pot (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This was actually donated from my mother. She said it’s to warm up a can of soup, which seemed weird to me. But I get it upon closer examination. I do believe this is intended to fill before you leave the house from the day and is easily transferrable because of the handle and the cord that easily tucks under the main portion. It has a nice sealed lid inside the screwed on lid to keep anything from leaking. I can see how that would be handy if you don’t want to stress whether a can opener is available at work. You can just plug it while you’re working and enjoy a hot meal when it’s ready.

Steph: I think this is a really handy contraption. I’d love to have some hot soup or maybe some of the turkey chili I make all winter long in this at my desk. Nice!

Vintage cake holder

Vintage cake holder (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I did a little research on this and I’m having a hard time finding its manufacturer. It has what looks like a windmill on it. Tupperware has probably cornered the market on plastic cake holders but this one will do just fine with its lock lid that may be more dependable than the lid on Tupperware.

Steph: I love that this is still in perfect condition. Think of all the cakes it may have carried, and how many it can in the future.

Betty Crocker Cookbook

Betty Crocker Cookbook (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This brand of cookbook may be my No. 1 seller. I’ve sold at least four of these and they all go pretty fast. But this one is different, as its the “new and revised” edition with microwave recipes.

Steph: They’re always a good find, and this one is in perfect condition.

Harvey & Strait cocktail napkins

Harvey & Strait napkins (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Some research shows that this company is predominantly limited to cloth cocktail napkins. Quite a niche. Mrs. Picker picked these at an estate sale because they were what we call “new old stock.” That’s an older product still in its original packaging, never used.

Steph: I like this pattern and the colors so much!

Raffiaware tumblers

Raffiaware tumblers (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This is a first for us. They’re called Raffiaware and they’re by Thermo-Temp, which is a division of Mallory Randall Corporation. Research shows a history dating back to the 1960s. This is one of those sets I could picture a movie studio picking up to use on a production taking place during this time period.

Steph: That’s a good thought; they would definitely be good set pieces for a movie set in that era. I like the color combination, and the ridged sides. And their condition is nearly like new!

To watch more episodes of East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.