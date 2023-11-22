For Your Service
Possible salmonella prompts Nacogdoches company to recall pet foods

Pet food made at a Nacogdoches facility is being recalled.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An animal food manufacturing company is expanding its recall of foods made at a Nacogdoches facility.

According to a report by the Food and Drug Administration, TFP Nutrition is recalling numerous brands of its dry dog and cat food, as well as catfish food, made at its Nacogdoches facility due to the risk of potential salmonella contamination.

The FDA said the company is working directly with retailers to remove the impacted product from the supply chain. Consumers who have purchased any of the formulas listed below with these specific date codes should immediately stop feeding the affected products to your pets and dispose of any product and packaging. TFP Nutrition said it apologizes for any potential issues this may have caused pet owners and their pets.

The date code is printed on the back of the bag near the bottom. Please use the example graphic below and the “MFG From” column associated with your formula to see if your product is affected. The XXXXX is the timestamp when the bag was packaged.

Pet food recall
Pet food recall(TFP Nutrition)

Pet owners who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall may visit tfpnutrition.com/recallExternal Link Disclaimer. Please be ready to provide the product name, product size, and manufacture date or lot code which can be found on the back of the bag. Pet owners may also reach out via phone by calling 1-866-311-1323.

For a full list of the potentially affected foods, click here and scroll down the page.

