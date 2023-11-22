Comfort pets greet holiday travelers at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Pounds Regional Airport is continuing its tradition of utilizing Therapet service dogs to relieve the stressful experiences of holiday travels.

With one day until Thanksgiving, today’s the busiest travel day of the year.

“We are going to see about 1,400 people flying in and out of Tyler for the next couple of days,” said Payton Weidman a spokesperson for the City of Tyler.

This is where our four legged furry friends from Therapet come in handy, according to Executive Director of Therapet, Elysia Reineck.

“Once they see people, they’re going to pick up an intuition, they’re going to pick up on what the human needs and which human needs them. If you see Daisy in action, she’s just going to look across the room and be like you (laugh) and go after that person,” says Reineck.

For nearly a decade this has become a holiday tradition for Therapet, the non-profit that utilizes specially trained and certified animals to promote health, hope, and healing.

Volunteer Rebecca Chambers says the holidays often bring a mix of emotions.

“Many times you don’t want to talk about what you’re going through but the dog knows and they go and give you that added I got you,” said Chambers a volunteer of five years for Therapet.

Daisy won’t be the only dog at the airport, five others and one, umbrella cockatoo will provide comfort for travelers.

“Being able to love on one of our Therapets and just experience that slowness in heart rate that calming effect of their blood pressure and the relaxation that they feel. so maybe it helps go to Thanksgiving and feel a little bit less stressed out,” said Reineck.

To make a memory out of the experience, everyone gets a trading card that includes a picture of the Therapet and their story.

“It’s so rewarding to see people relax and say oh my gosh I needed her,” said Chambers.

Therapet says they intend to do this again closer to Christmas.

