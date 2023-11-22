Buckner Westminster Place hand-delivers pies to Longview heroes this Thanksgiving

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The residents of Buckner Westminster Place went around Longview Tuesday morning, hand delivering local pies to first responders and organizations that have supported them throughout the years.

“We feel that they have helped us in so many ways. They have come to be with us many times, and when they come, we know that we are secure because we have good help,” said one resident, Dick Rabenhorst.

His wife, Beth Rabenhorst, added, “They’ve given so much, and so we are so grateful, so we pray for their protection, and we know they’ll be available if we need them.”

It’s an annual tradition for the senior living center, as residents raise money to purchase the pies. This year, they raised $825, more than ever before.

“It really means a lot because a lot of us have to work on the holiday, so we surely appreciate it whenever we get a chance to get something like that,” said Lance Woodruff from Fire Station 2.

Another Station 2 firefighter, Jonathan Mize, said, “It just gives us so much to be thankful for, especially during this holiday season, especially if we are missing our families. At least we have the opportunity to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

Buckner residents and staff went to five stops: two fire stations, the Longview Police Department, the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and House of Hope.

“It helps our residents remember that you’re never too old to give back and that this is a great time of year to do that and great Thanksgiving season that we can be thankful for those who are so faithful in their service to us,” said Executive Director David Ummel.

This is the 14th year the center has delivered pies for thanksgiving.

