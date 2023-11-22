Amber Alert issued for 2 children from Kyle

For Your Service
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Nov. 21, 2023
KYLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kyle Police Department is searching for two six-year-olds, Jordyn Webber-Daniels and Jaylynn Webber-Daniels.

According to the Amber Alert details, police are looking for Kylei Glasgow in connection with the abduction of these two children.

The suspect is driving a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander bearing Texas license plate number 9DV2390.

Jaylynn Webber-Daniels, 6, was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with a unicorn, shorts and green/black/gray “Baby Yoda” shoes.

Jordyn Webber-Daniels, 6, was last seen wearing a dark blue or purple long-sleeve shirt, gray leggings with holes in the knees and black shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe the children to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any relevant information, call 911 or the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.

