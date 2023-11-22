Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

For Your Service
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunny today, Mostly Clear Overnight tonight. Clouds will build throughout the day tomorrow as an upper-level low pressure area moves over portions of East Texas. Only a few sprinkles will be possible. A weak front passes through on Friday and will coming through without any fanfare. A few showers are possible late on Saturday as we await a cold front on Sunday morning. Showers and a few thundershowers will be possible with the front on Sunday...at this time, no severe weather is expected. Only a few showers will linger on Monday over the southernmost sections of East Texas. Another front on Wednesday of next week may allow scattered showers on Tuesday and again on Wednesday before ending. Temperatures should remain fairly cool to cold during the mornings and afternoon high temperatures should remain cool to mild. Travel Safely, East Texas and please have a Blessed Thanksgiving Day.

