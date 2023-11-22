11 kids find forever homes during Smith County Adoption Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Green Acres Baptist Church Student Center in Tyler was transformed into a Super Mario Brother’s themed celebration Friday, November 17th for Smith County Adoption Day.

“Everyone really worked so hard,” said organizer and The Fostering Collective founder Chisty Sowell. “Did you see the judge dressed as Luigi?!”

One-by-one, families approached Smith County 321st District Court Judge Robert Wilson to make their adoptions final. Excited applause followed each ruling, along with a presentation of gifts for the kids and picture opportunities for the newly formed families.

“I’m honored to say these simple words, that I happily approve of this adoption and grant your name change. Congratuations, Brown family.”

“We’ve had [Keely] from day one since she was discharged,” said adoptive mother Kimberly Brown through joyful tears next to her daughter and husband. “She has some special needs and we’ve been there for her and we’re just going to continue to take care of her and watch her grow and just develop.”

Smiles with the Judge after the finalization of Keely's adoption. (Source: KLTV Staff)

“Tuesday of this week we adopted another two-year-old who is just a couple days older than her,” adoptive father Danny Brown said in reference to his new daughter. “We’ve [also] got her little sister that just turned one and we plan to adopt her probably after the first of the year once we get the paperwork done. We’ll get it all done. So we’re busy around the Brown house!”

The Alfaro family smiles alongside their twin daughters and extended family at adoption celebration. (Source: KLTV Staff)

Following the Brown family, it was time for another soon-to-be family of four, the Alfaro’s. Jacmin, a case worker for foster children, and her husband Alex adopted two two-year-old twins.

“They came on Mother’s Day! Mexican Mother’s Day!” explained Jacmin with excitement.

“Yes! May 10th.” echoed Alex.

Their daughters, dressed in matching emerald green and gold gowns, patiently waited their turn while playing with a TheraPet Golden Retriever. Looking on from afar, Jacmin and Alex recalled their journey as foster parents as a blessing, since they are unable to have children of their own.

“We’ve fostered for a couple of years now, but this is finally where we get to adopt,” said Alex Alfaro. “Now it’s going to be our own family. We know they’re never going to leave our house. They’ll stay with us forever.”

This year National Adoption Day was observed Saturday, November, 18th.

