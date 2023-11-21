For Your Service
WebXtra: Paul Pewitt High School cheerleaders prepare for Macy’s parade performance

By JD Conte
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Paul Pewitt High Cheerleaders are in New York City this week, preparing to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. They were one of the squads picked to perform at a cheer competition in Irving over the summer, and will perform a new routine on Thursday in the 97th rendition of the parade.

