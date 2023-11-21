WebXtra: East Texas parents help ‘Miracle Child’ overcome PVL, cerebral palsy

LA RUE, Texas (KLTV) - After preganancy complications, Kyla Hardy had an emergency c-section, and her son, River, was born prematurely.

He weighed just over three pounds and spent a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). After a few months, River’s family noticed he wasn’t meeting his developmental milestones, and they were referred to Dr. David Osteen. River was diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia (PVL) and cerebral palsy. Despite the many challenges he has faced and will continue to face, River always has the biggest smile and loves interacting with people. He is this year’s Miracle Child.

