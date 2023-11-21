Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Thankfully our forecast for the rest of the holiday week will not be nearly as busy as yesterday. We’re starting this Tuesday off with mostly cloudy skies and cool/chilly temperatures in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s. North-northwest winds will be breezy today, blowing upwards of 20-25+ mph at times. Since we’re holding onto mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwesterly winds for at least the first half of the day, don’t expect much of a warm up as highs for most will likely only reach into the middle 50s! Mornings stay on the cold side for the next several days, starting off in the upper 30s Wednesday/Thursday morning. It does seem likely we’ll stay mostly dry this week as well, with the lone exception being Thanksgiving and overnight into Black Friday morning. A quick-moving upper-level disturbance might bring some limited showers during this time frame, although at this time it does not look to bring any disruptive weather our way. Still, you’ll want to be mindful of any potential wet roads on your holiday commute. Temps will remain mild for the upcoming weekend, then another decent cold front arrives sometime late Sunday into Monday morning, bringing scattered rain chances and cooler afternoons for next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.