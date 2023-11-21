SFA basketball team runs deep

CAYMAN ISLANDS, UK (KTRE) - Today the Lumberjacks ended up being victorious over Drake 92-68 in the Cayman Island Classic, improving their record to 4-1 on a great start to the season.

Starting guard AJ Cajuste says this can all be credited to the great depth that the team has this year.

“To start off, we have a deep team,” he said. “So when people come when people go to scout us, it’s not one person, they have to worry about 16 guys they have to worry about. So just me getting into the paint and being able to distribute to other guys that are effective. It’s hard to pick and choose what you’re gonna, what you’re going to do. So, you’re gonna not play if you’re going to try and close us out in the paint, we’re gonna hit threes, if you don’t defend our three we’re gonna get to the paint.”

He added, “So it really just takes all of us and then I just seen an explosion that and we talked about it at halftime between all of us and we control the paint and I think that was a big step for us to do.”

