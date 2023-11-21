For Your Service
Pollard United Methodist Church to put on ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ play

Director Amanda Spangler, and lead actress Gaylan Simmons speak about the process of bringing the play to life.
By Makayla Goos
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cast of Pollard United Methodist Church’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever speaks about process of bringing the play to life.

The production starts on Thursday, November 30th to Sunday, December 3rd. Matinee showings will be available on Saturday and Sunday.

If you’d like to get tickets for Pollard United Methodist’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, click here.

