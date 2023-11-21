For Your Service
Nacogdoches hospital files for bankruptcy

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital discusses bankruptcy possibility with hospital directors
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A financially troubled Nacogdoches hospital has filed for bankruptcy.

According to a recent filing, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital, LLC, which operates Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing noted that the organization has between 200-999 creditors and between $10,000,000-$50,000,000 in estimated assets.

Lion Star faced difficulties earlier this year when the Nacogdoches Hospital District accused the group of a breach of contract. The board accused them of repeatedly failing to provide necessary financial and insurance documents for months. In August, Hospital District President Lisa King said Lion Star hasn’t been cooperating.

Lion Star CEO Sean Fowler said it was a misunderstanding.

“We vehemently disagree with the hospital district that we are in default. We just think it’s a lack of communication; we are opening up the lines of communication. We’ve already submitted a letter back to them requesting clarification and we continue to look for consistent means so that we can move through these items,” Fowler said in August.

Previous reporting:

Nacogdoches Hospital District declares hospital operator default

