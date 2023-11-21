For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

More than 1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Officials are monitoring the spill for any potential harm to wildlife. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Emergency and environmental officials said a pipeline owned by the Main Pass Oil Gathering Company may have released more than 1 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

The 67-mile pipeline has been completely shut off while crews work to find out where the leak is and how it was created.

WVUE reports officials set up a press conference to say that the oil company shut off the pipeline around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning after their meters showed an anomaly.

The Coast Guard and other emergency crews were alerted to the spill after a helicopter reported seeing an oil slick measuring about 20 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River in the gulf.

Officials said it’s hard to determine exactly just how much oil has been leaked into the Gulf until they find out where the leak is.

They also said the weather conditions have affected how crews are monitoring the situation.

The pipeline shutdown affects seven producers, but no shoreline threats have yet been reported.

A unified command has been created to help deal with the oil and its impacts. Officials are monitoring the situation for any potential harm to wildlife.

Officials said vessels can still travel through the area while the situation is monitored.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man given 40-year sentences for sexually assaulting child
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front; two people taken to hospital
William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive Treasurer Mark Dulweber
Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive provides meal supplies for community members
Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive Treasurer Mark Dulweber
WebXtra: Longview Thanksgiving food drive provides meal supplies for community members
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F