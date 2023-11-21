For Your Service
Man in hospital after shooting self in leg at Palestine restaurant

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A man sitting at a restaurant in Palestine reportedly shot himself in the leg and had to be taken to a hospital by EMS.

At about 3:23 p.m., officers responded to the Pint and Barrel restaurant for an “accidental shooting,” according to a release from the Palestine Police Department.

Officers said they found a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the left thigh and applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to control the bleeding.

The man was sitting outside the building with a handgun in his pocket, when he accidentally shot his own leg, police said.

He was first taken by EMS and was later flown to a Tyler hospital. Police said the man’s condition was unknown as of about 4:40 p.m.

