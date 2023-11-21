For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Lubbock police investigating after body found in west Lubbock

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating after a body was found in west Lubbock.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, LPD officers responded to the 7300 block of 25th Street for reports of a dead person.

Police stated there is no threat to the public. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday

Latest News

East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
“It’s giving back,” said Terrell. “The Salvation Army did so much for me to help me to this...
Salvation Army bell ringer hopes to be named ‘Top Bell Ringer’ second year in a row
People started lining up the night before.
Longview law firm kicks off 4th annual turkey giveaway
The high cost of groceries is making it difficult for some to have enough for the holiday.
East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church hold ‘Feed our Friends’ event
Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas.
East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure