For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Longview man gets 20 years for sexually abusing child

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was given prison time after he pleaded guilty to years of sexual abuse.

Michael Ray Vaughn, 63, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault of a child. Vaughn was arrested in April earlier this year, after it was alleged that he sexually abused a child over a three-year period. Vaughn lived near the victim between Jan. 15, 2018 and Jan. 31, 2021. The girl said that the assaults started shortly after Vaughn moved into the his place of residence, and ended just before he moved out.

Vaughn was sentenced to 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Previous reporting:

Affidavit: Longview man reportedly abused child over 3-year period

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front; two people taken to hospital
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man given 40-year sentences for sexually assaulting child
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

Matthew Ray Vaughn
Longview man gets 20 years for sexually abusing child
Paul Pewitt High School Cheerleaders
WebXtra: Paul Pewitt High School cheerleaders prepare for Macy’s parade performance
The Paul Pewitt High Cheerleaders are in New York City this week, preparing to perform in the...
WebXtra: Paul Pewitt High School cheerleaders prepare for Macy’s parade performance
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’