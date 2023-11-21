Longview man gets 20 years for sexually abusing child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was given prison time after he pleaded guilty to years of sexual abuse.

Michael Ray Vaughn, 63, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault of a child. Vaughn was arrested in April earlier this year, after it was alleged that he sexually abused a child over a three-year period. Vaughn lived near the victim between Jan. 15, 2018 and Jan. 31, 2021. The girl said that the assaults started shortly after Vaughn moved into the his place of residence, and ended just before he moved out.

Vaughn was sentenced to 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

