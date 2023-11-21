For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a body found in West Lubbock Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded near 25th and Urbana for reports of a dead person. Investigators have identified the man as 43-year-old Eric Daniel Robins.

Investigators say Robins’ death does not appear to be criminal and are awaiting autopsy results.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front; two people taken to hospital
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man given 40-year sentences for sexually assaulting child
Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: More clouds than sun, breezy, and MUCH cooler
Wills Point planning ‘Eclipse on the Bricks’ viewing party for 2024 total eclipse
Wills Point planning ‘Eclipse on the Bricks’ viewing party for 2024 total eclipse
East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
“It’s giving back,” said Terrell. “The Salvation Army did so much for me to help me to this...
Salvation Army bell ringer hopes to be named ‘Top Bell Ringer’ second year in a row
The high cost of groceries is making it difficult for some to have enough for the holiday.
East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church hold ‘Feed our Friends’ event