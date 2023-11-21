For Your Service
Hoopfest underway in Lufkin

Hoopfest underway in Lufkin
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Monday night in Lufkin it was a packed house at the PAC so to speak, as the Panther Athletic Center is where the inaugural Piney Woods Hoopfest is being held.

“Well, we’re blessed to have Glenn join with us in this great facility and in bring his group his brand event to East Texas,” said Lufkin basketball coach JT McManus. “And you can see the crowds out there the excitement that’s going on in East Texas. He’s brought some of the top teams in the state and a few teams, other top teams from other states and so a lot of great competition, a lot of great crowds today and then a lot of fun.”

Coach McManus shared his thoughts on the upcoming team this year.

“Well, we got a lot of young kids and we’ve had some success the last couple of years as far as wins go and we wanted to increase our schedule and I think we definitely are doing that,” he said. “Playing games like we’re gonna play tonight and we will definitely find out you know, things that we need to work on things that we could do and are successful and just try to build and learn this time here.”

Look for the tournament to continue Tuesday in Lufkin with such notable games as Jacksonville vs. Texas high at 9 am. Nacogdoches Vs. Madison Prep at 2:20. Tyler Legacy will tip off with College Park at 5 p.m. And Lufkin will take on Millennium High School out of Arizona at 9 p.m.

