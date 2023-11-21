Holiday butter blend by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You can make this scrumptious, flavorful butter anytime, but it’s especially delicious over rolls, vegetables or potatoes during the holidays, adding a special freshness to anything you add it to. You’ll see what we mean when you make my holiday butter for yourself!

Holiday butter blend

1 stick of salted butter (If you only have unsalted, add 3/4 teaspoon of salt)

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 sprigs each of fresh parsley, sage, and rosemary

5 sprigs of fresh thyme

Method:

1. Strip the herbs from their stems. Your goal is to end up with about 1 teaspoon parsley leaves, 1 teaspoon sage leaves, 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, and 1/2 teaspoon rosemary leaves. (I like to tear the sage leaves into small pieces, since they’re larger than the other herbs’ leaves. Make sure not to add stems from any of the herbs, just the leaves.)

2. Melt the stick of butter over low-to-medium heat, being careful not to burn it. Add the herbs and garlic, and cook the mixture, stirring frequently, for 90 seconds to two minutes to let the flavors meld. Don’t let the mixture boil; keep it low and slow. Burned garlic and butter will taste bitter.

Use the butter to drizzle over your dinner rolls before baking, roasted potatoes as you serve them, or whatever you like! It makes anything it’s used on taste extra-special.

Store any leftover butter in a small sealed container in the fridge for up to five days.

NOTE: If you want to use dried herbs instead of fresh, you’ll get a bit different flavor profile, and you will need to use a smaller amount of dried than you would have fresh. Here’s what you would need:

1/4 teaspoon dried sage, 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme, and 1/8 teaspoon dried rosemary. Omit the parsley, as it doesn’t taste the same when it’s dried.

Proceed with the recipe in the same way. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.