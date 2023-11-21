For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Decreasing Clouds Late. Chilly Temperatures Overnight
Decreasing Clouds later today. Chilly temps overnight.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies should clear overnight tonight, and winds will settle a bit. Lots of sunshine for our Wednesday has high pressure moves through during the day. On Thanksgiving Day, an upper-level low is expected to pass overhead during the afternoon/evening hours, which will allow clouds to build across the area from the south and there will even be a slight chance for a few showers to occur as this happens. Not expecting much rain...but slight chances are there. A Weak Cold Front on Friday will do very little to change our weather. Just a wind shift out of the east. More clouds on Saturday and Sunday are expected. Another weak cold front on Sunday will bring in a few showers late on Saturday and during the day on Sunday. A few showers may linger on Monday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected on Tuesday of next week. During the next 7 days...Temperatures should remain on the cool side with a few cold mornings thrown in. Lows in the 30s for tomorrow and Thanksgiving day and once again on Tuesday of next week. Have a great day...and if you are traveling out of East Texas for the holiday...please be safe.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man given 40-year sentences for sexually assaulting child
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front; two people taken to hospital
William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Decreasing Clouds. Cold Temps Tonight.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips