Crash slows traffic at Highway 64, west loop in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle wreck took place in Tyler on Tuesday evening, leaving a silver car and a black SUV damaged.

One person was receiving medical attention in an ambulance, but detailed information on possible injuries is not yet available.

The scene was cleared shortly after 6 p.m.

