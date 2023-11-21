For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Crash slows traffic at Highway 64, west loop in Tyler

A two-vehicle wreck took place in Tyler on Tuesday evening, leaving a silver car and a black SUV damaged.
By Avery Niles
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle wreck took place in Tyler on Tuesday evening, leaving a silver car and a black SUV damaged.

The front of a silver car was crumpled and a black SUV took damage to the side in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 64 and west Loop 323.

One person was receiving medical attention in an ambulance, but detailed information on possible injuries is not yet available.

The scene was cleared shortly after 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man given 40-year sentences for sexually assaulting child
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front; two people taken to hospital
William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Roadwork for the week of Nov. 20
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
Several roads in Tyler to be closed for construction