Camp County VFW hosting free Thanksgiving dinner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - The Camp County VFW is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for those with no place to go.
The Camp County VFW posted to their Facebook page saying they’ll be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.
If you would like to bring a carry in side dish or a dessert there is a sign up sheet on the entrance to the VFW’s post.
The Camp County VFW is located at 646 FM-21 Pittsburg, TX 75686.
