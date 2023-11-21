For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine County area

Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - N.E.W. Water Supply customers in the San Augustine County area no longer need to boil water prior to personal consumption.

N.E.W. Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes. N.E.W. Water Supply has also provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Tuesday.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the office, 220 West Columbia Street, San Augustine, 936-288-0489, or Charles Sharp, 936-201-5001.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front; two people taken to hospital
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man given 40-year sentences for sexually assaulting child
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Justin Taylor
WebXtra: Gilmer resident talks waiting overnight for turkey giveaway
Justin Taylor
WebXtra: Gilmer resident talks waiting overnight for turkey giveaway
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: More clouds than sun, breezy, and MUCH cooler