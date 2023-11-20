WebXtra: Salvation Army bell ringer hopes to break $1,600 holiday donation goal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cedric Terrell is a dedicated bell ringer who gives his time to raise money for The Salvation Army after it helped him turn his life around two years ago.

Last year, Terrell raised more than $1,600, and won the title of top bell ringer for Tyler. He said he hopes to keep the title this year as the bell ringers work toward the $417,000 goal. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Terrell about his volunteer work and why he devotes his free time to ringing the iconic bell.

