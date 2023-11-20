For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Salvation Army bell ringer hopes to break $1,600 holiday donation goal

By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cedric Terrell is a dedicated bell ringer who gives his time to raise money for The Salvation Army after it helped him turn his life around two years ago.

Last year, Terrell raised more than $1,600, and won the title of top bell ringer for Tyler. He said he hopes to keep the title this year as the bell ringers work toward the $417,000 goal. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Terrell about his volunteer work and why he devotes his free time to ringing the iconic bell.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area,...
East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

For more than two decades, the Christian Women’s Job Corps in Tyler has empowered thousands of...
Power of Prayer: Christian Women’s Job Corps
This series invites mountain bikers to experience five different trails across East Texas that...
East Texas Trail Advocates kick off annual 5x5 mountain bike event
It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area,...
East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado
“It’s a blessing. We’re just thankful that there are churches and organizations that do help...
East Texas organization provides meals for families in need