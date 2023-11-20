Tyler transit bus involved in wreck on Broadway and Front, one injury reported

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A public transport bus from the city of Tyler was involved in a collision on Front and Broadway street on Monday morning.

According to authorities, an 18-wheeler cab without any cargo collided against a Tyler transit bus causing several traffic delays. Authorities did report at least one injury but the severity of those injuries are unclear.

Officials advise to avoid the area until debris is cleared in order to prevent further congestion.

(Travis Noriega)

