For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler transit bus involved in wreck on Broadway and Front, one injury reported

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A public transport bus from the city of Tyler was involved in a collision on Front and Broadway street on Monday morning.

According to authorities, an 18-wheeler cab without any cargo collided against a Tyler transit bus causing several traffic delays. Authorities did report at least one injury but the severity of those injuries are unclear.

Officials advise to avoid the area until debris is cleared in order to prevent further congestion.

(Travis Noriega)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area,...
East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado

Latest News

Tyler transit bus involved in wreck on Broadway and Front, one injury reported
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck on Broadway and Front, one injury reported
For more than two decades, the Christian Women’s Job Corps in Tyler has empowered thousands of...
Power of Prayer: Christian Women’s Job Corps
First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and thunderstorms expected Monday
FAWD Thumbnail 11.20.23
First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and thunderstorms possible Monday