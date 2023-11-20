Tyler man given 40-year sentences for sexually assaulting child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man will spend decades in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Adyson Fuentes, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child on Monday. He was arrested on July 22, 2022 after a girl made an outcry that he sexually assaulted her on two occasions.

Fuentes was given two 40-year sentences that he will serve concurrently.

