For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Two Texas’ top 10 most wanted sex offenders back in custody

(Left to Right) Deion Jordan Looney, Sean Alan Smith
(Left to Right) Deion Jordan Looney, Sean Alan Smith(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody following their arrests on November 9.

Deion Jordan Looney, 25, a high-risk sex offender, was taken into custody in Garland by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, along with the Garland Police Department and the Mansfield Police Department.

Looney was convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2016, and subsequently received two years of probation. In 2018, he was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure following an incident with a 10-year-old boy, for which Looney received four years of probation.

Looney had been wanted since July 2022, when warrants were issued out of Dallas County for his arrest for a probation violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Sean Alan Smith, 29, was arrested in Beaumont by DPS Special Agents. In 2013, Smith was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to four years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

In 2016, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl and he was given 10 years of probation. That probation was later revoked, and in 2017, Smith was sentenced to three years of confinement in a TDCJ facility.

Smith had been wanted since December 2022, when a warrant was issued out of Nueces County for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area,...
East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front, one injury reported
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck on Broadway and Front, one injury reported
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck on Broadway and Front, one injury reported