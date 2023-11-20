For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Times, locations announced for East Texas regional playoff games

By Kyle Owens
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

5A

Longview vs Lancaster

Friday at 7 p.m. at City Bank Stadium (Forney)

4A

Kilgore vs Needville

Friday at 2 p.m. at Randall Reed Stadium (New Caney)

Chapel Hill vs Iowa Colony

Friday at 7 p.m. at Woodforest Bank Stadium (Shenandoah)

Gilmer vs Aubrey

Friday at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium (Commerce)

Carthage vs Pleasant Grove

Friday at 2 p.m. at Pirate Stadium (Longview)

3A

Winnsboro vs Whitney

Friday at 1 p.m. at Norville Field (Kaufman)

Malakoff vs Grandview

Friday at 2 p.m. at Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)

West Rusk vs Daingerfield

Friday at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium (Hallsville)

Harmony vs Newton

Friday at 6 p.m. at Abe Martin Stadium (Lufkin)

2A

Garrison vs Cooper

Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium (Tyler)

Timpson vs Honey Grove

Friday at 1 p.m. at Bruce Field (Athens)

Tenaha vs Lovelady

Friday at 2 p.m. at Lion Stadium (Henderson)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire

Latest News

WATCH: Harmony receiver needs just one hand for the score
Harmony drums Arp, 48-21
Watch West Rusk’s Jase Reasoner take the opening-game kickoff all the way to the end zone to...
West Rusk scores early, often in 50-35 win over New Diana
WATCH: Longview’s Tutt finds wide open receiver in big first half
Longview makes easy work of Frisco Reedy, 52-14
WATCH: Timpson’s Bussey spins out of sack and heaves 60-yard TD pass
Timpson moving on following 58-20 win over Wolfe City