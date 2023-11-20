Times, locations announced for East Texas regional playoff games
5A
Longview vs Lancaster
Friday at 7 p.m. at City Bank Stadium (Forney)
4A
Kilgore vs Needville
Friday at 2 p.m. at Randall Reed Stadium (New Caney)
Chapel Hill vs Iowa Colony
Friday at 7 p.m. at Woodforest Bank Stadium (Shenandoah)
Gilmer vs Aubrey
Friday at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium (Commerce)
Carthage vs Pleasant Grove
Friday at 2 p.m. at Pirate Stadium (Longview)
3A
Winnsboro vs Whitney
Friday at 1 p.m. at Norville Field (Kaufman)
Malakoff vs Grandview
Friday at 2 p.m. at Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)
West Rusk vs Daingerfield
Friday at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium (Hallsville)
Harmony vs Newton
Friday at 6 p.m. at Abe Martin Stadium (Lufkin)
2A
Garrison vs Cooper
Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium (Tyler)
Timpson vs Honey Grove
Friday at 1 p.m. at Bruce Field (Athens)
Tenaha vs Lovelady
Friday at 2 p.m. at Lion Stadium (Henderson)
