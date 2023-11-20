For Your Service
Temp worker arrested for allegedly stealing apartment complex application fees, security deposits

Mary Ann Williams
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Monday for allegedly pocketing money while working at an apartment complex.

Police reports say between September 2022 and February 2023 Mary Ann Williams, 54, stole 29 money orders and cash totaling more than $6,000.

The money was submitted to Terrace Pines apartments for application fees and security deposits.

According to College Station police, Williams was a temp worker in the office and regularly handled money.

Authorities linked her to the missing funds after a customer tracked their money order back to Williams who had signed it in her granddaughter’s name.

Williams was arrested and charged with misappropriation of fiduciary property, she is being held on a $15,000 bond.

