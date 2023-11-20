For Your Service
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong to severe storms possible through the late morning into the late afternoon hours.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and with the chance of a few scattered showers across parts of ETX this AM. You’ll want the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App before heading out the door for the day as strong storms are on the table for later today. A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for today as our next strong cold front will help a broken line of showers and storms that could start before noon today and increase in coverage across East Texas through the afternoon hours. Damaging gusty winds and large hail are the primary severe threats for today, but an isolated tornado or two is not out of the question for any storms that form ahead of the main line. Rain/storm coverage will diminish through the evening hours behind the cold front and temperatures will trend much cooler for the next several days. Each morning will start off on the chilly side either in the upper 30s or lower 40s Wednesday-Sunday, and our afternoons won’t get very warm either as most will only see 50s to near 60 degrees through the remainder of the week. It seems like there might be a low end chance for a few scattered showers through the day on Thanksgiving, but thankfully nothing looks too disruptive at this time. Y’all please remain weather alert today. We’ll be watching the skies closely.

