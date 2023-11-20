Man arrested in Wood County on child pornography charges

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested in Wood County for allegedly having hundreds of child pornography files.

According to an affidavit from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Braydan Tate Aguilar, 28, of Corsicana was arrested Friday in connection with an investigation that began in 2021.

According to an affidavit from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Braydan Tate Aguilar, 28, of Corsicana was arrested Friday in connection with an investigation that began in 2021.

After Aguilar was arrested a search of his home was ordered and electronics were seized to be investigated. After the electronics were passed to different agencies for investigation and returned to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office eight additional charges were added to the original case for the volume of pornorgraphy found and Aguilar was arrested again.

He’s currently booked into the Wood County jail on a combined bond of $400,000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.